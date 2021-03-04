Early childhood educators in Ohio are finally eligible for vaccine, but they’re still fight barriers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Almost one million more Ohioans are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Early childhood educators were listed in Phase 1C, but are still openly feeling undervalued after not being vaccinated with K-12 educators.
“We feel like we’re not being treated equally to the other educators, even though we definitely are educators” said Beth Price.
Back in January, a petition for equality circled around, receiving more than 24,000 signatures.
Starting Thursday, early childhood educators were eligible to get the vaccine, but there’s still a huge divide between the president’s instructions and the governor’s, leaving out some important employees.
“He specifically said that included auxiliary people, bus drivers. cooks, and everybody, but it doesn’t seem like in Ohio that is the case,” said Michele Block
“We weren’t sure why that was, because if the K-through-12 they did include all the support staff,” said Price, creating frustration for these educators because they fear for their kids’ safety.
“The jury’s still out on what kids can get and not get because, no, not a lot of kids get sick, but when they do, they can get very, very sick, and that causes us a lot of anxiety,” said Block.
But they’re allowing their anxiety to motivate them as they try to find a vaccine provider for their teachers as almost one million new eligible Ohioans do the same.
