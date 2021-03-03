Former Chagrin Falls employee pleads not guilty to embezzling $200,000 in village funds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of pocketing thousands of dollars during her two-decade stint as a Chagrin Falls employee pleaded not guilty Wednesday at her arraignment at Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.
Investigators say Debbie Bosworth took cash meant for water bills and other fees into her own personal accounts.
Bosworth faces several charges, including theft in office, tampering with evidence, and money laundering.
19 News asked Bosworth’s representative in the court whether or not he believes Bosworth would be found not guilty. The representative declined to comment.
Bosworth’s bond was set at $5,000.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.