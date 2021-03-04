Former Cleveland school therapist has new lawyer in federal case connected to deadly riots at U.S. Capitol

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cleveland school therapist accused of violating three federal laws during the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol in January has a new lawyer.
Willoughby-based Charles Langmack has been named as an attorney for Christine Priola, of Willoughby, in federal court filings.
When reached by 19 News on Wednesday, Langmack declined to comment on the case, saying the legal team is currently going through the discovery process — where lawyers request and obtain evidence from the federal government.
In January, Priola was charged with:
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
- Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
- Unlawful activities on Capitol grounds, parades, assemblages, and display of flags
She resigned from her position as a Cleveland Metropolitan Schools therapist just days after the insurrection. In her resignation letter, she wrote, “I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking and pedophilia, including in our government and children’s services agencies.”
Priola’s case is being handled by the district court in D.C., which is holding hearings via video conference for the foreseeable future.
In February, Priola waived her right to a speedy trial and her preliminary hearing.
Her next court date has not been set.
