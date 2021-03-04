Mass vaccination clinics, masks and more discussed by Ohio’s top doctor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health’s head doctor, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, is encouraging every Ohioan to get the vaccine when they are eligible and to not get picky about which brand.
On Thursday morning, Dr. Vanderhoff discussed several key issues in the fight against COVID-19 like when Ohio might start using mass vaccination clinics.
Currently Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being given in Ohio, and Vanderhoff has said the best vaccine to get is the one offered to you.
“We’re beginning to develop a menu of options,” Vanderhoff said Monday in Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 briefing. “One of those is Johnson & Johnson. One shot instead of two. A favorable side effect profile. At the end of the day we have three vaccines, all of which will keep you out of the hospital, out of the ICU, and out of the morgue.”
