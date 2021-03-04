2 new deaths; 40 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that there were two new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 367 citywide.
There were 40 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 25,273 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 20-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
There were three cases transferred when health officials learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
Ohio Department of Health reported a single-day increase of 2,022 new COVID-19 cases.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
