The Next 400: Experts say history of racial discrimination in housing fosters today’s inequities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News will take a closer look to see if a legacy of racial discrimination in housing still has an effect on aspects of contemporary life.
The four-part series will speak to experts who have spent years examining how policies created by the government in the early 1900s contributed to segregation.
“We called ourselves being able to move in order for greater opportunities and what we ended up being subjected to were slums,” said Yvonka Hall, executive director of Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition.
Some federal, state and local policies were explicit in their exclusion of minorities from living and owning property in certain communities, arguing that integration would lead to social and civil unrest.
Many are familiar with the policy called redlining. This is where companies refused to write policies in certain neighborhoods, thus making housing more expensive or challenging to acquire.
“The actual practice of redlining goes back to the 1920s,” said Todd Michney, Cleveland native and professor at Georgia Tech. “The federal government started making these maps to see the state of mortgage security. “It really cemented a notion that remains with us today.”
Some neighborhoods furthered segregation by only permitting single-family homes to be built in the most desirable neighborhoods, effectively pricing out most households of color from those areas.
Other forms of discrimination came in the way of deed restrictions which excluded or prevented resale of homes to anyone of a certain race. We look at some of those Cleveland-area deed restrictions.
The series will explore a connection between how government policies and common private practices years ago may still affect the health, wealth and education of African Americans.
“The educational funding process in Ohio is constitutionally invalid,” according to Bill O’Neill, retired Ohio Supreme Court justice.
“Public school financing in the state of Ohio is based on property taxes, you don’t have as much funding for public schools,” said Michney.
Many experts contend America needs strong policies to counter the legacy of generations of racial discrimination in housing.
You can watch the series of reports beginning Friday, March 5, on 19 News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The Next 400 is a weekly series exploring issues of systemic racism and social injustice in Northeast Ohio. You can watch past reports here.
