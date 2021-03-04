Northeast Ohio Weather: Colder than normal pattern before the next warm up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anything can happen in March as we know in Ohio. Noticeably colder air has settled into the region. A stationary upper area of low pressure in eastern Canada is responsible for this. It’s a winter feel today through Saturday. High temperatures only in the 30s with some spots only around 30 degrees. Eventually this colder air retreats later this weekend and next week. A much warmer extended forecast for sure. We don’t see any significant systems heading our way. It’s a fairly dry forecast.