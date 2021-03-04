Ohio Department of Health issues COVID-19 travel advisory for 5 states (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health released the COVID-19 travel advisory map Wednesday, and the map includes the same five states from last week.
Ohioans continue to be encouraged to avoid Idaho, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas and Alabama.
There was a change to the number of states shaded gray.
The health department now encourages Ohioans to avoid Oregon and Texas in addition to Mississippi and Kentucky.
The health department said the states’ positivity rate cannot be calculated due to testing irregularities.
Individuals traveling to states shaded on the map are urged to self-quarantine for two weeks. They are not required to do so.
Self-quarantining is recommended for those traveling to areas with a COVID-19 positivity rate over 15%.
Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and the health department does not recommend travel to areas with high positivity.
You can read more here.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.