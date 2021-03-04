Ohio’s mask mandate will stay in place, DeWine’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio will not follow Texas and Mississippi in removing the mask mandate yet, a spokesman from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said.
“In order to keep the recovery going, we need to keep efforts in place until it’s no longer the distancing and masks keeping Ohioans safe, it’s the vaccine,” they said.
According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, they will also not be lifting the mask mandate.
“Why would you take such a huge risk on human life right now with a light at the end of the tunnel?” Beshear posed, referencing the increased pace of the vaccine rollout.
He spoke on the issue in his Tuesday media briefing hours after the governors of Texas and Mississippi announced an end to pandemic restrictions, including their respective statewide mask mandates.
The Lone Star State will also do away with limits on the number of diners who can be served indoors, Gov. Greg Abbott announced.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb doesn’t have any plans to follow Texas and Mississippi either.
“Good on them, they have great leaders, but I’m very Indiana-centric to get to the light at the end of the tunnel. It will be over when it’s over,” Holcomb said Wednesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.