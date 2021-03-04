Ohio’s vaccine eligibility expands Thursday to include more medical conditions, people at least 60 years old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More Ohioans are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Effective Thursday, the list of qualifications expanded, even as many Ohioans continue to report challenges when it comes to scheduling an appoint to receive a vaccination against the coronavirus.
The newest groups of eligible individuals were laid out by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine earlier in the week and include people with certain medical conditions, who work in specific occupations, and those who are at least 60 years old:
- Individuals with certain medical conditions that may increase the risk of becoming infected
- Type 1 diabetes
- Women who are pregnant
- Bone marrow transplant recipients
- Individuals diagnosed with ALS
- Individuals who work in certain occupations
- Child care workers
- Funeral service providers
- Active duty law enforcement and corrections officers
- Individuals who are 60 years and older
Gov. DeWine said the number of individuals now eligible under the latest rollout is estimated at over 940,000.
The governor said expanding the criteria to receive the vaccine is possible because of the amount of vaccine doses Ohio is expected to receive this week; the largest since shipments to the state started.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.