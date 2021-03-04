South Euclid Police search for missing 36-year-old woman last seen Feb. 27

Champa Darjee (Source: South Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | March 3, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 10:05 PM

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police are asking for the community to help find 36-year-old Champa Darjee, who hasn’t been seen since noon on Feb. 27.

Darjee is 5′3″ tall, approximately 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green sweater, dark-colored leggings, and either tennis shoes or flat slip-on shoes.

She drives a black 2012 Toyota Rav 4 with Ohio license plate HYK 3317 that may have a handicap placard hanging on the rear-view mirror.

Call 216-381-1234 or email JDiLillo@sepolice.us if you see her or know where she may be.

