Third egg spotted in Avon Lake bald eagle nest

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Redwood Elementary School welcomed the third bald eagle egg of the season on Wednesday, according to a school district spokesperson.
The first egg was spotted on Feb. 23. Avon Lake Schools said another egg was seen in the nest on Feb. 27.
The love birds who call this nest home are named Stars and Stripes.
The school placed a 360-degree angle camera at the nest so eagle enthusiasts can become 24/7 bird watchers through a continuous livestream on YouTube.
Interested parties can watch these parents around the clock as they prepare for the arrival of their hatchlings on the Eagle Cam.
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the bald eagle typically is found near sizable bodies of water, such as the marshy regions near Lake Erie.
A pair of eagles tend to build a nest between October and early December. Then, the female eagle lays one to three eggs in mid-February to late March, which usually incubate for 35 days before hatching.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.