Thursday morning closure: Left lane of I-77 in Canton closed so ODOT crews can move stuck home

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The left lane of Interstate 77 NB is closed Thursday morning as road crews work to move a home left behind by a driver.
The closure is at State Route 800, according to a tweet posted by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT.)
ODOT told 19 News the driver towing a small house abandoned it on Tuesday afternoon to avoid getting stuck in a work zone.
“If you’re hauling an over-sized load, it’s important to check in and make sure that the route you are taking is the correct one to avoid situations like this,” Ray Marsch, ODOT spokesperson, said.
