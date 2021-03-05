Cleveland schools to proceed with reopening on March 8, despite direction from union urging teachers to not return

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The president of the Cleveland Teachers Union spoke with 19 News on Friday, less than 24 hours after the group voted to stay out of the classroom.
The decision from the CTU goes against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s request and the school district’s plan to have students and faculty members return on March 8.
“I don’t see any possibility of us being back in school on Monday only because there are still so many things that need to be done,” Cleveland Teachers Union President Shari Obrenski told 19 News.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine prioritized teachers in the vaccine rollout if school districts agreed to return to in-person learning to some extent by March 1.
Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric Gordon released a plan saying in-person instruction would resume on March 8 instead of March 1, despite the district’s teachers receiving their first doses in February.
Now, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted publicly criticized the Cleveland school district for allowing teachers to get the COVID-19 vaccine before other eligible individuals if they could not meet their end of the agreement.
Lt. Gov. Husted also spoke with 19 News on Friday afternoon about the standoff between the school district and teachers union.
“The lieutenant governor is entitled to his opinion, just as we’ve been clear with ours and we don’t see eye-to-eye on this,” Obrenski said in response to Husted’s social media post. “At the end of the day, he’s not working in the buildings. My members are working in the buildings. His children aren’t going to our schools.”
During remarks on Friday morning, Gov. DeWine said it is time for Cleveland’s school students to return to class, claiming it is safe enough with continued mask use and vaccine eligibility.
Health safety measures have been implemented by the CMSD ahead of the scheduled return, including sanitization stations, temperatures checks, reconfigured classrooms for spacing, and quarantine centers, but the teachers union said that is not enough.
“We need to make sure that those classroom have have safe ventilation, have proper fresh air before we bring adults and students back into the building,” Obrenski said.
Only about one-third of the buildings have completed ventilation inspections in time for the expected return, according to the teachers union.
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District released an updated statement on Friday afternoon, saying it is still the plan to have teachers resume in-person learning on Monday, despite direction from the union for staff members to not return.
The statement reads:
The District is aware that CTU has directed its members not to return to work, citing a number of non-specific concerns about the safety of our classrooms, schools and District.
CMSD has spent a great deal of time, effort, and money, preparing our school sites with:
- ample Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for each school and classroom, additional cleaning and sanitation supplies for each school and classroom, hand sanitizer gel and disinfectant spray for every single classroom.
- enhanced sanitizing and cleaning procedures for every building.
- COVID-19-related signage.
- installation of Quarantine Centers for students and adults displaying COVID-like symptoms while at school.
- reconfigured classrooms, offices, cafeterias, restrooms, and other school facilities to meet social distancing requirements.
- updating of technology available to classroom teachers, including additional laptops, cameras, microphones, and earbuds.
- the enhancing of ventilation systems with higher-grade filters, the installation of portable air purifier units in older school buildings, and more.
The District is confident our buildings are safe and ready for learning next week, as planned. The District will continue to work with CTU today and through the weekend to identify any specifically identified concerns in our buildings and classrooms.
The District believes teachers and other professionals have an ethical responsibility to return to their classrooms on Monday; however, we will not lock teachers out of their digital classrooms. While doing so may be an effective negotiating tactic to place pressure on teachers and the Cleveland Teachers Union, it would also be done at the expense of our students, and that is something the District will not do.
CMSD will continue our current efforts to prepare our students and parents for the phased-in return to school we previously announced, with the full expectation that any specifically identified concerns of the Cleveland Teachers Union can and will be effectively addressed.
Approximately 95% of Ohio students are participating in some form at-school instruction, whether hybrid or completely in-person.
