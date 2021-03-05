2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tickets for Dyngus Day Cleveland sell out ahead of event at Gordon Green

By Avery Williams and Vic Gideon
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dyngus Day Cleveland celebrations are happening all day at Gordon Green in the city’s Detroit - Shoreway neighborhood.

The party will look a little different this year as tickets for the annual event were limited and have already sold out, according to organizers.

“We had to make a decision back in the fall. We had to move it off the streets this year. But next year we’ll be back,” Adam Roggenburk, CEO of Heritage Productions, said.

Still, as many as 20,000 people are expected to flood the area for the Polish holiday recognizing the end of Lent and the joy of Easter.

“Dyngus Day started eleven years ago, it was a little parade down the street and it’s really grown to something like St. Patrick’s Day-esque in Cleveland,” Roggenburk said. “Everyone’s Polish today!”

Organizers said the festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to view a schedule of the events; festivities will be livestreamed on Facebook.

