Tickets available now for Dyngus Day celebration in Cleveland

The Polish tradition of Dyngus Day observes the end of Lent of the joy of Easter.
The Polish tradition of Dyngus Day observes the end of Lent of the joy of Easter.
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers on Wednesday announced the 13th Annual Dyngus Day kicks off April 10 with “all the polka, paczki and piwo you can handle!”

Organizes said the all-day event will feature authentic ethnic food, merch, beer, and dancing.

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the area of Gordon Green in the city’s Detroit - Shoreway neighborhood.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. They are available online.

Click here to view a schedule of the events; festivities will be livestreamed on Facebook.

The Polish tradition of Dyngus Day observes the end of Lent of the joy of Easter.

