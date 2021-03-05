Dyngus Day celebrations return to Cleveland in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 11th Annual Dyngus Day kicks off April 5 with “pandemic-style polka, paczki and piwo,” organizers announced Friday.
The festival officially takes place the Monday after Easter, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Celebrations will take place at Forest City Brewery this year.
The Polish tradition of Dyngus Day observes the end of Lent of the joy of Easter.
The festival is holding in-person events with limited attendance, according to a press release.
There are three separate events, and 100 tickets will be sold for each. Purchase tickets here.
Also, festivities will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Click here to view a schedule of the events.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.