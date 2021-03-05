Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old man convicted of murdering his girlfriend at their Mount Pleasant home in 2021 will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Tuesday morning.

On Aug. 29, Carlton Knox pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, domestic violence and felonious assault for the stabbing death of Antoinette Harris, 38.

Cleveland police said Harris was killed inside their home on E. 151st Street.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing Harris being assaulted.

EMS rushed her to University Hospitals, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Court documents obtained by 19 News show Knox has faced criminal charges as far back as the 1980′s.

19 News also learned Knox was on probation the night of the homicide and according to court records, was considered a “repeat violent offender.”