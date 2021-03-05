Grand jury indicts Cleveland man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of murdering his girlfriend at their Mount Pleasant home, has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Carlton Knox was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, domestic violence, felonious assault and murder.
Antoinette Harris, 38, was stabbed to death last month inside their home on East 151st Street.
Neighbors called 911 after hearing Harris being assaulted.
EMS rushed her to University Hospitals, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Court documents obtained by 19 News show Knox has faced criminal charges as far back as the 1980′s.
19 News also learned Knox was on probation the night of the homicide and according to court records, was considered a “repeat violent offender.”
Knox is being held on a $1 million bond and will be back in court on March 10.
