Lake Metroparks Farmpark reopens for the first time since November

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Families and animal lovers got a dose of good news today, as Lake Metroparks Farmpark officially reopened.
It’s the first time the park has been open to the public since November.
Eager families are excited to be back.
“This is our favorite place. We got a membership every year,” said Christy Dickison.
“We used to come almost every day before COVID hit,” said Chrysi Price.
“We’ve been brushing the dust off for a couple weeks to get ready. Our staff is ready,” said Farm Administrator, Lee Homyock.
He says they worked with Lake County Health Department to draw up plans.
“As the numbers came down they gave us permission to reopen,” he said.
They’re following guidelines for distancing, reducing capacity on their tractor rides and inside buildings, and leaving doors open at all times.
When you return, it won’t look the same.
“We actually rebuilt our Well Bred Shed changed some things so people had a better flow through the building a lot of work over the last couple months,” Homyock said.
Their dairy parlor usually holds 50 people in the stand for their milking demonstrations. They’re going to restrict it to 12 for now, and children won’t be able to participation like in the past.
“Our members and the public have been calling. They need to get out. They miss the Farm Park,” said Homyock.
He expects to see more than one thousand people through the doors over this first opening weekend.
