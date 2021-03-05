Lakewood restaurant staff hopeful health restrictions will be lifted soon

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced what it would take for him to lift COVID-19 health restrictions across the state.
DeWine said when Ohio gets down to 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders will be lifted.
Christine Abrams is a waitress at The Place To Be in Lakewood.
“Business has been probably less than half of what it used to be, its been a rough year for everybody,” said Abrams.
The possibility of opening back up to 100 percent should seem exciting, but Abrams wonders what happens if no one is willing to sit down?
“Our customers are definitely scared. We see them getting carry out, and they’re afraid to come in and eat. There are customers we used to see everyday that we haven’t seen all year,” said Abrams.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.