Mother fears her mold-ridden apartment will hurt her and her children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Mika Prater is frightened, and she needs help. The single mother of three fears that mold may have grown all over her CMHA apartment because of what she describes as neglect.
“I’ve been here at the Lakeview properties for about 6 years, and there is mold in every room,” says Prater.
The 2 bedroom apartment managed by CMHA is disgusting, especially the bathroom.
At every turn, the appearance of infectious mold dominates your sight. Prater is concerned that these conditions could lead to long-term damage to her and her children.
She claims her repeated calls to C-M-H-A. are being ignored.
“It’s like they don’t care. And I really am concerned, but it’s like they don’t care, and they use COVID as an excuse. I am just over it.
This is why I don’t do company. Even though I don’t have any control of it. It is very embarrassing. It’s my responsibility to protect my kids, but if something were to happen, I would definitely hold CMHA accountable because they have known about the whole time I have been living here”, said Prater
