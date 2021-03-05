Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly weekend before big warm up next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures heading into the weekend remain cold.
Wake up temperatures Saturday will be in the 20s, highs in the low to middle 30s.
Similar temperatures will be around Sunday with mostly sunny skies.
Winds will stay out of the northwest for the weekend, keeping the chance for lake effect flurries around Saturday night through Sunday.
The big change in temperatures comes Monday when we warm into the low 50s thanks to strong southwest winds.
Even warmer temperatures arrive Tuesday as we push towards 60 degrees.
We stay dry through the start of the week before widespread rain moves in with the warmer temperatures Wednesday night.
The team will continue to monitor next week’s system for flooding concerns.
