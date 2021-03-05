‘Not that Rod Stewart’: Suspect who fled from East Cleveland police caught with drugs, firearm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A criminal with a name similar to a certain Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icon was arrested by East Cleveland police after fleeing from officers.
Roderick Stuart fled from a traffic stop on Thursday morning, according to the East Cleveland Police Department, but was eventually caught and taken into custody with an array of drugs and a firearm in his possession.
The East Cleveland Police Department shared details of Stuart’s arrest on Facebook, with plenty of Rod Stewart song references.
Stuart was book at the East Cleveland Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of crack, cocaine, and heroin, possession of criminal tools, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and a tinted glass violation
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.