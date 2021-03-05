Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,750 new COVID-19 cases, adds 752 deaths to total

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 17,656 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 976,230 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The governor announced on Thursday night that if daily COVID-19 cases reach a certain benchmark, he would drop all health orders. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff explained the criteria on Friday.
The 24-hour increase of 1,750 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
The Department of Health also reported 752 deaths on Friday, including 428 who were Ohio residents that died out of state.
An additional 141,373 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 50,782 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 7,184 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
