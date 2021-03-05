Poll: 70% approve of Biden’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic; 60% approve of his job overall

(WOIO) - A whopping 70% percent of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, including 44% of Republicans.
That’s according to a new poll results from the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago released Thursday.
A majority of respondents also approved of the president’s overall performance as president and his handling of race relations, health care, and the economy, according to the poll.
Sixty percent of respondents approved of Biden’s overall job as president, but attitudes split along partisan lines: 94% of Democrats approved of his performance so far, only 22% of Republicans agreed. A majority - 57% - of Independents said they approved.
Sixty-one percent said that they approved of how Biden has handled race relations, 58% approved of his handling of health care, and 55% approved of how he’s managed the economy.
A plurality said they thought things would improve in the country over the next year, according to the poll: 43% said things would improve, 34% said things will worsen, and 23% said they didn’t expect much to change.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.