Jackson Township Police: Missing 64-year-old woman found dead near snowbank

Jackson Township Police: Missing 64-year-old woman found dead near snowbank
Jane McClelland (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams | March 6, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST - Updated March 7 at 10:58 AM

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Sunday that 64-year-old Jane McClelland was found dead in Jackson Township.

Police said McClelland, who was a resident of Laurel’s of Massillon, went missing Friday after she was dropped off for a dentist appointment.

McClelland suffered from Alzheimer’s and other health concerns.

Jackson Township Police Department officers located McClelland’s body by a large snowbank early Sunday morning near the Strip and Stark State College, according to a release.

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time.

McClelland’s cause of death will be determined by the Stark County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.