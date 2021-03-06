Jackson Township Police: Missing 64-year-old woman found dead near snowbank

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Sunday that 64-year-old Jane McClelland was found dead in Jackson Township.
Police said McClelland, who was a resident of Laurel’s of Massillon, went missing Friday after she was dropped off for a dentist appointment.
McClelland suffered from Alzheimer’s and other health concerns.
Jackson Township Police Department officers located McClelland’s body by a large snowbank early Sunday morning near the Strip and Stark State College, according to a release.
Police said foul play is not suspected at this time.
McClelland’s cause of death will be determined by the Stark County Coroner’s Office.
