Cleveland musician Michael Stanley dies at 72

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Stanley, a Cleveland native and popular musician and radio personality, has died at 72.
He passed away Friday at home with his family after a battle with lung cancer.
Outside of WQNX Radio where Stanley spent so much time there is a huge poster of him in the window and fans have left a memorial of candles and even flowers with a note that said, “Thank you for the music. Rock On!”
The news of Stanley’s death comes after 98.5 WNCX announced Wednesday that he was “dealing with serious health issues.”
“This kind of hits home because not only was he a celebrity, but he was your celebrity,” said Mike Cook, of Solon, who is a lifelong fan of Michael Stanley and the Michael Stanley Band. “He was the local guy you grew up with, you went to his shows and it hits hard.”
“I mean as you know he always sold out Blossom Music Center - and you know big national bands now have trouble selling it out, and he sold it out once four times in a row. Which is crazy,” Cook said. He attended his first concert of the Michael Stanley Band when he was 13.
Stanley, who formed his self-titled band in 1975, first cracked Billboard’s top 100 in 1978 with his record Cabin Fever. Some of his most popular hits included “My Town,” “Lover,” and “He Can’t Love You.”
The Cleveland native and musician graduated from Rocky River High School back in the 60s.
The iconic rocker opened for bands like REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick, Foreigner, and Joe Walsh before becoming a headliner himself.
Stanley will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in a private service.
In 2017, Stanley underwent coronary bypass surgery.
Stanley performed both solo and with his band, Michel Stanley and the Resonators.
In 2019, Cleveland officials re-named the corner of Euclid Avenue and Huron Road East to Michael Stanley Way in his honor.
Stanley has also received the Cleveland Arts Prize’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
