Four arrested, others charged after authorities search Willowick house for drugs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement authorities served a drug-related search warrant at a house on Fairway Boulevard in Willowick for the second time in a year.
Police charged several people in the home in the 30100 block of Fairway with drug possession and trafficking, according to a Willowick Police Department Facebook post. Four others were arrested on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.
Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Willowick Police officers, and members of the Western Lake County SWAT team served the narcotics search warrant on Wednesday shortly before 8 a.m., according to the post.
They say they found what they believe is methamphetamine and heroin, as well as packing supplies, scales, and other drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.