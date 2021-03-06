Gov. Dewine: Thousands of people a day to be vaccinated at Cleveland State’s Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mass vaccination clinic will be held at the Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center for at least a couple of months.
The Wolstein Center is the only permanent site designated by FEMA in the state. It starts operation on St. Patrick’s Day and will run 7-days a week for 12-hours a day.
With more and more doses of vaccines being made available, the job shifts to getting the shots in the arms of those who want them. Starting soon, there will be a major up-tick in vaccinations.
The mass vaccination center will provide “plenty of opportunity for people to get vaccinated.”
That’s the bottom line in Governor Mike Dewine’s message here in Cleveland at the Wolstein Center at CSU.
“We will be able to vaccinate 6,000 people a day. This will go on for 8 weeks,” said DeWine. “The first three weeks will be Pfizer, first dose. Then we’ll turn right around the same people that got vaccinated the first three weeks will get their second doses on the 4th, 5th, and 6th week.”
County Executive Armond Buddish voiced his approval of the new vaccine center in Cleveland.
“This great news today. More than 300,000 additional vaccines coming our way if I did the multiplication correctly. That’s a wow. That is really tremendous,” he said.
Around 1.1 million people 60 and over live in Northeast Ohio within easy travel distance from the mass vaccination site by car, bus, and others bring folks to get vaccinated.
“Overall, more than 25,000 people live within 1 mile of this site,” said DeWine. “Nearly 45-percent of these 25,000 citizens live below the poverty level and 66% are in under-served communities. If you draw a six-mile radius around CSU there are 100 neighborhoods with higher-than-average vulnerability.”
There are over 1,250 places around the state to get vaccinated. RTA is providing free passes and rideshare by calling 2-1-1.
All you have to do is come and get’em.
