2 killed, several injured in crash on I-480

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told 19 News two people died Friday night in a two-car wreck.
The crash occurred at 11:45 p.m. on Friday on Interstate 480 near Interstate 77.
A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was in the eastbound lanes of I-480 when a 2011 Ford Escape struck it from behind, according to OSHP.
The crash caused the Cruze to travel into the left side of the road. The car hit a guardrail and landed in the median, OSHP said.
The Escape went off the right side of the road following the crash. OSHP said the car went up an embankment, striking a guardrail post and concrete bridge wall.
The driver and a juvenile passenger of the Escape died in the crash, OSHP said.
OSHP said four other passengers of the Escape, two juveniles and two adults, were taken to local hospitals by EMS.
The driver of the Cruze suffered minor injuries.
OSHP will continue investigating this crash.
