Lorain families continue search for missing young adults, call on community for information

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members and officials in the city’s 6th Ward held a press conference Friday to publicize the search for Alaina Camacho and Nathan Orona.
“Just have faith. We’re going to get you. Alaina and Nathan,” Albert Camacho, Alaina’s uncle, said during the event.
Rey Carrion, the councilman for the 6th Ward, also announced up to a $3,000 reward for any information that will help locate the missing individuals.
“We know that there’s someone out there that knows what’s going on, and we’re asking you to do the right thing,” he said.
Friends Alaina Camacho, 18, and Nathan Orona, 20, were last seen on February 1st at the Sheffield Estates apartment complex. Security cameras caught Orona stepping into Camacho’s vehicle—a gold 2004 Honda Accord—and driving off. Neither the car nor the two young adults have been spotted since.
Members of both families said the disappearance was suspicious. “This does not happen and shouldn’t happen. We can’t accept this,” Albert said.
Orona’s Aunt, Waleska Soto, added her nephew would never take off without a warning. “Nathan always talks to us,” she said. “Something’s wrong; something’s not right here. We knew immediately something’s wrong.”
The families and other community members will gather this Sunday, March 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the city’s Boys and Girls Club for a group search. The group plans to search wooded areas, abandoned properties, and the Black River shoreline for any traces of Camacho, Orona, or the missing vehicle.
“Missing People are found in abandoned buildings,” Albert said. “Vehicles are hidden in buildings, in garages; that’s a good start, you know?”
Both families are still hopeful that Camacho and Orona are alive and will be found. “With God directing us in the right path, it will happen,” Albert said.
