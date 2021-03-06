21 new deaths; 43 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there were 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 397 citywide.
There were 43 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 25,352 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 20-years-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
There were four cases transferred when health officials learned the individual was not a Cleveland resident.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.