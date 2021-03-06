Northeast Ohio weather: Flurries tonight, near 60 by Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chilly sunshine during the day Saturday will lead to increasing clouds and colder temps overnight.
A few flurries are possible overnight, mainly in the snowbelt.
Snow will be pretty light and low impact, but we could see lower visibility into on some of the roads through the first half of your Sunday.
Clouds will clear out but we stay cold, in the middle 30s tomorrow.
BIG warm up happens early in the week when we start to kick into some south winds.
Highs Monday will climb into the middle and upper 50s.
We will be in the 60s by the middle of the week before our next system arrives to bring us widespread rain and more wind.
The team will be monitoring this system for flooding concerns as we head through the week.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.