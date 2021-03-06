Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,506 new COVID-19 cases

The 24-hour increase of 1,506 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

“Only verified mortality data is listed. This information is not available daily, and is updated approximately twice per week as data is received. Of the 752 deaths being reported today, 428 are deaths of Ohio residents who died out of state. Other states do not send these death certificates to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule and therefore fluctuations will be reflected in reported mortality data. Deaths are assigned to their appropriate date of death.”