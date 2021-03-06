COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic Sunday at the Akron VA

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Veterans Affairs in Akron is hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic on Sunday.
Vaccines will be offered on a first come, first served basis, the Akron VA said.
Who qualifies? Veterans age 50 or older. You also must be enrolled and using the VA for healthcare.
The Akron VA said eligible veterans who arrive on site after they’ve ran out of vaccines will be scheduled for a future vaccination appointment.
The clinic is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 95 W Waterloo Rd.
