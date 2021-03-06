19 Troubleshooter gets results: Cleveland woman’s furnace replaced after months of no heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Valerie Freeman finally has heat.
A replacement furnace was installed Friday after Freeman lived for months with no heat and a broken furnace was left in her backyard.
It’s a story the 19 News Troubleshooter team has been following closely for more than a week, and it brought many 19 News viewers to tears.
The 59-year-old woman’s health has suffered.
Late February, she was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning after she used her stove to warm up her apartment.
After her landlord didn’t fix her heat, she reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooters for help.
19 News discovered the landlord is Desmond Buchannon of Worldwide Property Investment & Rental, LLC. 19 News confirms he was cited by the City of Cleveland for multiple violations in the building he owns at 81st Street and Madison Avenue.
19 News cameras were rolling as he met with building inspectors on March 1. He asked 19 News to leave the property so the crew waited for him on the city’s sidewalk.
Watch what happened here:
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.