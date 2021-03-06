19 Troubleshooter gets results: Cleveland woman’s furnace replaced after months of no heat

19 Troubleshooter gets results: Cleveland woman’s furnace replaced after months of no heat
By Sia Nyorkor | March 6, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 10:57 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Valerie Freeman finally has heat.

A replacement furnace was installed Friday after Freeman lived for months with no heat and a broken furnace was left in her backyard.

It’s a story the 19 News Troubleshooter team has been following closely for more than a week, and it brought many 19 News viewers to tears.

GETTING RESULTS: Valerie Freeman finally has heat. A replacement furnace was installed Friday after Freeman lived for months with no heat and a broken furnace in her backyard. Watch her interview with Journalist Sia Nyorkor.

GETTING RESULTS: Valerie Freeman finally has heat. A replacement furnace was installed Friday after Freeman lived for months with no heat and a broken furnace in her backyard. Watch her interview with Journalist Sia Nyorkor, TVNewsLady

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Saturday, March 6, 2021

The 59-year-old woman’s health has suffered.

Late February, she was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning after she used her stove to warm up her apartment.

[ 19 Troubleshooter: Cleveland woman hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning as she waits for landlord to fix furnace that’s been broken for months ]

After her landlord didn’t fix her heat, she reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooters for help.

[ 19 Troubleshooter: legal resources for tenants having trouble with landlords ]

19 News discovered the landlord is Desmond Buchannon of Worldwide Property Investment & Rental, LLC. 19 News confirms he was cited by the City of Cleveland for multiple violations in the building he owns at 81st Street and Madison Avenue.

[ Embattled Cleveland landlord dodges questions for not fixing tenant’s heat for more than a month ]

19 News cameras were rolling as he met with building inspectors on March 1. He asked 19 News to leave the property so the crew waited for him on the city’s sidewalk.

Watch what happened here:

Embattled Cleveland landlord dodges questions for not fixing tenant’s heat for more than a month

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.