Westlake Police seek suspect who stole cartons of cigarettes from gas station

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of stealing from the BP gas station in Westlake.
Police said this man took several cartons of cigarettes while the clerk was distracted.
This occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the BP located near the intersection of Columbia Road and Detroit Avenue.
The suspect stands 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build, police said.
He is likely between 40 or 50 years old. He wore a maroon Old Navy hoodie, according to a press release.
Call Westlake Police at 440-871-3311 if you recognize this suspect.
