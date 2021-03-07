32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there were zero new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 397 citywide.
There were 32 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 25,384 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from 4 to 77-years-old.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
There were 11 cases that met the CDC criteria for probable cases.
