East Cleveland police chase SUV through several East Side jurisdictions, including Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, and University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police were involved in a car pursuit on Saturday that continued for nearly a half-hour and crossed into several East Side jurisdictions, including Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, Euclid, and University Circle.
The chase began shortly before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Terrace and Noble roads, according to dispatch data released by the East Cleveland Police.
Police chased an orange Chevy Trax SUV for 29 minutes down residential streets, along major thoroughfares, including Euclid Avenue, Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Mayfield Road, and St. Clair Avenue, and down Interstate-90.
A vehicle was struck near the intersection of Ford Drive and Hessler Road near Case Western Reserve University, according to the data. The records did not indicate whether it was struck by a police cruiser or the fleeing vehicle or whether anyone was hurt.
The chase reached speeds of 65 miles per hour on Noble Road and 90 miles per hour on I-90, the dispatch data showed.
The chase ended in a residential neighborhood in Cleveland near the intersection of East 143 Street and Coit Road when a female passenger jumped out of the SUV and was stopped by a K-9 unit, according to the records.
The man who was driving the car was also detained after a brief foot chase. The officer chasing him struck him with a Taser, according to the bodycam video.
The reason for the chase was listed as reckless operation and a lack of registration, according to the data. It is not clear from the records or bodycam footage released by police how the chase began or whether the individuals were charged with any crimes.
The dispatch data released did not say whether the speeds listed were those of the vehicle being pursued or the police cruiser. It also did not say how many police vehicles were involved or whether other police jurisdictions joined the chase. It did indicate that Bratenahl and Euclid police were advised of the chase.
Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle by setting out tire spikes, but the SUV changed direction before running over the spikes, the data shows.
On Monday, 19 News reported that the East Cleveland police have been involved in at least 59 vehicle pursuits since the beginning of this year, according to department data.
That’s more than double the number of people officers had pursued at this time last year.
East Cleveland Police Chief told 19 News that the fault for the increased number of chases is not with the police, but with the people fleeing.
The department pursuit policy is based on state law. He says his officers can chase someone for any offense in which points could go on a driver’s license.
