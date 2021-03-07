East Cleveland Police: K-9 Jack finds crack cocaine in closed cans of Red Bull

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police say a police dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs in two closed cans of Red Bull in an SUV they searched Saturday shortly before 2 p.m.
Officers said that the dog, named Jack, alerted officers that there was contraband in the driver’s door of a vehicle they stopped for a traffic violation, according to an East Cleveland police Facebook post.
When officers searched the white Cadillac Escalade, they found two cans of Red Bull that felt “abnormal for having never been opened,” the post said. The cans were actually clandestine containers to hide contraband.
In this case, police say the cans contained what they believe is crack cocaine, according to the post. Officers say they also found $624 in cash and the “smallest firearm every recovered by this department” - a .22 caliber Derringer.
The driver of the SUV, Lamont Parson, was charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs in a school safety zone, aggravated possession of a schedule I or II substance, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of criminal tools.
East Cleveland detectives were in the area of 14000 Terrace Road after receiving a narcotics complaint, according to police. While in the area, they say they observed what they say were several hand-to-hand transactions.
