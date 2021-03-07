Lake County Sheriff’s Office: Man steals woman’s car, then leads police on high-speed pursuit before crashing

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a 36-year-old man is behind bars after he stole a woman’s car, led police on a high-speed chase, and then crashed amid the pursuit.
Beau Bortnick is in the Lake County Jail, Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
A woman called police around 11 a.m. Saturday to report a robbery. A stranger, later identified as Bortnick, had stolen her purse and silver 2020 Honda Odyssey, police said.
“This male used force to obtain the purse and then told the victim, ‘I am taking your car, too,’” Lake County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.
The robbery occurred at Guhde Flooring in Painesville Township, police said.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office coordinated a search for Bortnick with Mentor Police Department, the post said.
Mentor Police found Bortnick driving the stolen car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, police said.
However, Bortnick did not stop. A high-speed chase broke out near Interstate 90, police said.
Bortnick fled to Willoughby Hills on I-90, where he struck another car trying to exit the interstate, the post said.
EMS took Bortnick to Lake West Hospital with minor injuries following the crash. Police said no one else was injured in the crash.
Bortnick is facing charges of robbery, theft and theft of a motor vehicle, police said. Additional charges may be filed.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating this incident.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.