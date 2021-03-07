Local parent reacts after the Cleveland Teachers Union votes to work remotely for CMSD

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jazzmine Prevo has a first-grader who goes to Daniel E. Morgan elementary school in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood.
She’s been busy getting her daughter accustomed to online learning but looks forward to her getting back in the classroom.
“It’s good to have the interaction online, but nothing is like in-person,” she said.
Governor DeWine prioritized teachers in the vaccine rollout in school districts that agreed to return to in-person learning by March.
This week the Cleveland Teachers Union raised late objections to the plan to return to in-person learning, voicing their concern about ventilation at the schools and other concerns.
CMSD schools say they’ve taken safety measures, including sanitization stations, temperature checks, and quarantine centers.
But the teachers union says that’s not enough.
As for Prevo she says she’s definitely ready to send her daughter back to school.
“Please give these kids the opportunity to have that feeling again of being in school even if it’s just a few days out of the week,” she said.
Lt. Gov Jon Husted has publicly criticized the district for allowing teachers to get the vaccine before others if they were not able to hold up their end of the agreement.
CMSD has sent out a statement saying in part: “The District is confident our buildings are safe & ready for learning next week as planned.”
Prevo voices what so many parents feel: It’s been a tumultuous year for her as a parent and in-person learning would make life easier.
