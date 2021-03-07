Lorain community searches for 2 young adults who went missing Feb. 1

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers, friends and family will search Sunday in Lorain for Alaina Camacho, 18, and Nathan Orona, 20.
Camacho and Orona went missing Feb. 1. The friends were last seen leaving Sheffield Estates apartments.
The family of Camacho announced Friday that a search party will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Boys and Girls Club, located at 4111 Pearl Avenue in Lorain.
The search will cover wooded areas, alleys, abandoned properties and the shores of the Black River, according to a press release.
The friends were last seen in Camacho’s gold 2004 Honda Accord with Ohio license plate #GTD9555, according to a press release. The Honda does not have a front bumper.
Contact any of the parties listed below if you see Alaina Camacho or Nathan Orona.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678
Lorain County Sheriff’s Office: 440-329-3709
Texas EquuSearch: 281-309-9500
Cleveland Division of Police Det. Callihan: 216-623-3138
