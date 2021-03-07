Police: Man in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff at Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police told 19 News a 32-year-old man is behind bars after he barricaded himself Saturday afternoon inside an Akron home.
A woman called Akron Police around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to report two men inside her home with guns, according to a press release.
Willie Palm Jr. refused to come out of a home on the 800 block of Baird Street, Akron Police said.
The Akron SWAT ordered several people out of the home, according to a press release, but Palm did not exit.
Akron SWAT took Palm into custody several hours into the standoff after he tried to escape the home.
He was later taken to Akron Police Department.
Palm had an active felony warrant stemming from a Jan. 29 robbery, Akron Police said.
He was charged with aggravated robbery in connection to that incident, according to a press release.
No one was injured in the standoff, Akron Police said.
Police did not say if a gun was recovered.
