Sprinkler system extinguishes fire at Akron compost company

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The sprinkler system put out a fire at a compost facility on Riverview Road in Akron Sunday.
The facility’s alarm company contacted the Akron Fire Department shortly before 2 p.m., according to an Akron Fire media release. The alarm company said they had talked to someone at the plant and that they could not turn the alarm off.
The fire department sent an engine and found a room in a building full of smoke, the release said. The fire had been extinguished by an overhead sprinkler.
No one was injured.
