Stark County Sheriff’s Office finds 21-year-old man

UPDATE: James Randy Robinette Jr. was located, Stark County Sheriff’s Office said.
Original story below.
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old man who is missing.
James Randy Robinette Jr. was last seen at a home in the 2700 block of 38th Street NW in Canton, authorities said.
Robinette may be traveling in a silver 2004 Cadillac DeVille with the license plate number HNS8753, according to their post.
Robinette stands 5 feet 8 inches tall. He weights 115 pounds.
Authorities said his hair is black, and his eyes are brown.
Call Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 if you see James Randy Robinette Jr. or know his location.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.