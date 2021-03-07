Stark County Sheriff’s Office finds 21-year-old man

Stark County Sheriff’s Office finds 21-year-old man
James Randy Robinette Jr. (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Williams | March 7, 2021 at 9:53 AM EST - Updated March 7 at 2:10 PM

UPDATE: James Randy Robinette Jr. was located, Stark County Sheriff’s Office said.

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old man who is missing.

James Randy Robinette Jr. was last seen at a home in the 2700 block of 38th Street NW in Canton, authorities said.

Robinette may be traveling in a silver 2004 Cadillac DeVille with the license plate number HNS8753, according to their post.

Robinette stands 5 feet 8 inches tall. He weights 115 pounds.

Authorities said his hair is black, and his eyes are brown.

Call Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 if you see James Randy Robinette Jr. or know his location.

