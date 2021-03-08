Akron Fire responds to reported ‘tree on fire,’ finds structure in the wood ablaze

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department was called to an address on Leesner Road Sunday evening on reports that a tree was on fire.
What firefighters found was a structure in the woods with a wood burner, according to an Akron Fire media release.
“This was very difficult to get near,” the release said.
Firefighters struggled to reach the structure eventually gaining access through side yards and had to move hose and tools to the structure through the woods.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.