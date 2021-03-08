Chardon Local Schools closed due to staff absences following COVID-19 vaccine

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Chardon Local Schools are closed Monday, March 8, after a “substantial number” of staff called off after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine Saturday, the district said.
“We regret that we are unable to cover the number of staff absences we are experiencing and believe that this closure is in the interest of student safety,” Chardon Local Schools said in a Facebook post.
The district said staff members are experiencing “anticipated side effects of the vaccine.”
Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday.
