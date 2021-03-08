Cleveland Browns a week away from making free agent pitches

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One week from today, the Browns (and every other team) can start negotiating with unrestricted free agents. For 48 hours, they can make their pitches, and come Wednesday, start signing ‘em up.
Expect a couple of ‘wow’ moments from Andrew Berry again. A year ago, it was for the offense. Austin Hooper and Jack Conklin.
This year, it should be for the defense. And there are three players within our division that could help the Browns and hurt our rivals in the process.
Yannick Ngakoue only spent 10 games with the Ravens last season, but he’s been on Berry’s radar for a while.
Bud Dupree’s one of the most intriguing players out there. Would you take a shot on a guy who’s a sack machine and woulda/coulda/shoulda been cashing in this winter but instead is recovering from a torn ACL? He has a lot to play for this season, and might want to torture the Steelers twice a year.
Then there’s Carl Lawson, who doesn’t have Dupree-type numbers on his sack sheet, but has shown the potential to put up the numbers, is a few years younger and a lot healthier than Dupree, and you hurt the Bengals in the process.
Of course, when sizing up how to improve this defense, you also have to keep in mind the players coming back. Including safety Grant Delpit, who missed his entire rookie season. What a difference he could have made.
But Berry said it best last week, something he proved a year ago, and is about to prove again:
‘We always want to be known as an aggressive front office,” Berry said.
“If there is a player who we think has the right value, I think we have the capability to be aggressive in pursuit.”
